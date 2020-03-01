Police fine people $1,000 for sitting in their cars watching sunset
For committing the crime of sitting in their cars, citizens were fined $1,000. Police are exacting this price during the worst job crisis America has ever faced.
AC Gleason is an educator, podcaster, and writer from a conservative perspective. His degrees are from Biola University.
California is a weird and wonderful place. But it’s changed significantly since the coronavirus started dictating all of our public policy.
