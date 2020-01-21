Andy Ngo

Source: New coronavirus infection at senior apartment building in Battleground, Wash.

A resident at a Washington state housing complex for the elderly and disabled has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a source with knowledge.

Suspect who destroyed College Republicans’ booth at UCSC identified as queer activist

One of the assailants who destroyed a College Republicans booth and assaulted a tabler at USCS has been identified as queer activist Martina Martin.

Man who threatened San Francisco GOP chairman identified as school social worker

A protestor recorded threatening to harm the San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as a local hip-hop DJ and social worker.

Shocking truth revealed about downfall of Portland antifa pub

November 2019, an antifa pub in Portland linked to a homicide and a violent riot shut its doors for good.

Bernie Sanders staffer calls for extreme left-wing violence while living lavish lifestyle

Martin Weissgerber, a second Bernie Sanders field organizer has been recorded calling for extremist left-wing violence and a communist revolution.

‘They’re terrorists’: Philadelphia restaurant owner blames antifa for vandalism

A 75-year-old restaurant owner in Philadelphia had windows of his business destroyed early on New Year’s Day in an attack he blames on antifa.

Antifa protests in London following Conservative landslide win

“Tory scum off our streets, Nazi scum off our streets!” shouted left-wing protesters and antifa in central London.

Andy Ngo responds: Twitter punishes you for telling the truth

I’m now back on Twitter, but only because I was forced to accept that on this platform, a journalist will be punished for telling the truth.

Portland antifa militant filmed on video attacking elderly man, arrested.

A Portland antifa militant wanted for the assault of an elderly driver has been arrested after being on the run for months.

Seattle antifa militia distributes extremist manifesto of ICE attacker

On Saturday an antifa militia in Seattle distributed printed manifestos written by the militant who firebombed a Tacoma, Washington ICE facility.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks

An antifa activist with a history of violence and threatening behaviour across the Pacific Northwest has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge.

“He never taught here”: ice rink disputes claim of racism by hockey coach

A hockey coach’s story about a parent’s hateful text message is falling apart upon scrutiny and the revelation he made a similar allegation in 2017.

Notorious Portland antifa activist dies under mysterious circumstances

Twenty-three-year-old Sean Kealiher, who was known locally in the Antifa community under the pseudonym “Armeanio Lewis,” died of blunt-force trauma.

