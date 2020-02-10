Elie M. Cantin-Nantel

Contributor/Author in The Post Millennial

Articles/Stories written by Elie M. Cantin-Nantel: 22

COVID tests in Ontario will be appointment-only starting today

The announcement was made last week by Premier Doug Ford, as Ontario prepares to adapt its 155 assessment centres for the winter months.

COVID cases rise across Canada, but deaths nowhere near levels of first wave

However, doctors and politicians are saying that the low death rate may be no more if numbers keep soaring the way they have been in the last few weeks.

Four arrested after submachine gun, drugs seized in Toronto police investigation

Four Montreal residents have been arrested and a submachine gun, ammunition, and a cache of drugs were seized following an investigation by Toronto Police.

Toronto mother charged after death of two-year-old who fell from 14th floor of apartment

Police have charged a woman after her two-year-old son fell to his death from the window of a 14th floor apartment in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood this summer.

Students with just a runny nose or a sore throat no longer need to be tested to go back to school.

Students who show only one of the other symptoms on Ontario’s screening questionnaire will be sent home but will be allowed to return after 24 hours.

'Telewarrants' now a reality in Quebec, allowing police to quickly break up gatherings

To be able to enforce these new unpopular restrictions, the province is giving police the ability to obtain telewarrants, these would permit them to enter people’s private homes to enforce the government’s lockdown order.

Suspect commits suicide after assaulting three women in Mississauga apartment

Peel Regional Police say that they received a call for an assault on Monday night around 10:20pm. The call was to an apartment on Rathburn Road East near Ponytail Drive

Enough fentanyl to 'kill five million people' seized by Halton, Ontario police force in $4 MILLION bust

Halton Police say they seized 10 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, MDMA, and six kilograms of an unknown drug they have yet to identify.

Toronto man, 19, facing fourth murder charge in third shooting incident

Police have said that Williams’s new first degree charge will be prosecuted along side his existing second degree murder charges.

COVID testing in Ontario pharmacies to begin today

This initiative was introduced by the Ford government in order to relieve the province’s testing sites, where it's reported that people are waiting up to 8 hours, to be rejected due to overcapacity.

Window cleaners rescued from top floor of Toronto tower after platform collapses 25 stories

Toronto Police say thE incident took place around noon. Two men were doing work near the 18th floor of a Young street tower, when their platform suddenly plummeted into the ground.

First-degree murder charges for Toronto 18-year-old after shooting death of 20-year-old

A 18-year-old is in custody after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood last June.

99-year-old veteran half way through fundraiser challenge to walk a million steps

Gord says he was inspired by Tom Moore, an English War veteran who raised a large amount of money for charity by doing 100 laps around his garden before turning 100. (Photo: CP24)

WATCH: Police chase 'dangerous' Ontario luxury vehicle thief through traffic

A Brampton man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly stealing a luxury vehicle and causing a dangerous police chase through Vaughan and Peel streets.

Effort to change name of Asbestos, Quebec halted after residents voice displeasure with potential names

The town of more that 7,000 residents was supposed to vote using a ranked ballot between October 14 and October 18. However, that date has now been pushed back.

