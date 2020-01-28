Nico Johnson

Nico Johnson

Articles/Stories written by Nico Johnson: 278
Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

Trudeau minister says being tough on crime is 'stupid' after questioned over light sentence for pedophile

The Trudeau government’s Minister of Justice David Lametti has said today in the House of Commons that Harper’s tough on crime approach was “actually quite stupid on crime.”

Conservative leadership candidates suspend public campaign events due to coronavirus

The Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has suspended all public campaign events for the foreseeable future, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Conservative leadership candidate O'Toole SLAMS Trudeau's coronavirus plan

Erin O’Toole has criticized Justin Trudeau’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the prime minister has “given up the fight against COVID19.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Peter MacKay tells social conservatives to stay quiet until CPC is in a better place

CPC candidate Leslyn Lewis has revealed a secret recording of Peter MacKay, where he tells so-cons to be quiet until the party is in a better place.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Anti-pipeline protestors removed from BC legislature, five arrested

The flock of anti-pipeline protestors who had been gathering outside BC’s legislature have ended their protest after the police started making arrests.

