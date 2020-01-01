Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre, MP, Carleton is a former Minister, a five-term Member of Parliament and the Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance.

POILIEVRE: The state reigns supreme as never before in Canada

As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.

Self-praise won’t relaunch our economy—free enterprise will

Justin Trudeau’s self-congratulatory pats on the back for vainglorious accomplishments will do nothing to get Canada’s economy running at full steam again.

Ignore advice of big government elites, Conservatives must remain taxpayers’ party

Canadian Conservatives must ignore the big government cabal.

