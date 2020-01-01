Pierre Poilievre, MP, Carleton is a former Minister, a five-term Member of Parliament and the Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance.
As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.
Justin Trudeau’s self-congratulatory pats on the back for vainglorious accomplishments will do nothing to get Canada’s economy running at full steam again.
Canadian Conservatives must ignore the big government cabal.
