Opinion

Self-praise won’t relaunch our economy—free enterprise will

Justin Trudeau’s self-congratulatory pats on the back for vainglorious accomplishments will do nothing to get Canada’s economy running at full steam again.
Justin Trudeau’s self-congratulatory pats on the back for vainglorious accomplishments will do nothing to get Canada’s economy running at full steam again.
Pierre Poilievre Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Pierre Poilievre is a six-term Member of Parliament, former Minister of Employment and the current Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance.

Audacity is a thing to behold. The Prime Minister has responded to the steady stream of job losses, insolvencies and dropping investment with his same old triumphal talking points and self-admiration. It is reminiscent of the Greek legend Narcissus, who fell so in love with his own image that he drowned trying to kiss his reflection in the water. Where he died, grew a beautiful narcissus daffodil in his place.

However, Canada’s economy is not sprouting daffodils, but dandelions.

Let’s start with the government’s favourite bragging point: the unemployment rate of roughly 6%. Sounds good. But nothing special. Four G7 countries have a significantly lower unemployment rate than does Canada, including Japan, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In fact, the only two G7 countries with higher unemployment than Canada are France and Italy, whose socialist policies the Trudeau government is trying hard to emulate. Canada’s unemployment rate has been above the G7 average every year since Justin Trudeau took office.

This in the middle of what The Economist magazine called “The Great Jobs Boom” around the world. “In America the unemployment rate is only 3.6%, the lowest in half a century. …Two-thirds of the members of the OECD, a club of mostly rich countries, enjoy record-high employment among 15 to 64-year-olds…most of the rich world is enjoying a jobs boom of unprecedented scope.” In that context, 6 percent unemployment is no reason to pop open the champagne.

Mass layoffs hit 2,500 GM Oshawa workers, 6,000 mill and forestry workers, 3,000 Bombardier workers and most of all 200,000 energy-related jobs. It is no consolation that some of these workers are now driving UBER—even if such gig economy jobs are making unemployment numbers look deceptively low.

Growth numbers are not better. The United States outgrew Canada in three of the last four years and is projected to outgrow us by 50 percent this year.

Meanwhile, small, formerly-poor countries with few natural resources are leaving us in the dust. GDP-per-person is 40 percent higher in Singapore, 60 percent higher in Iceland and 70 percent higher in Ireland (YES, IRELAND!), than in Canada. Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong recounts a sad irony: “My dad left Hong Kong and my mother left the Netherlands for greater opportunity in Canada. Now, both Hong Kong and the Netherlands are richer than Canada.” He’s right. Both have significantly higher per capita GDP.

What does it mean for real people? It means they’re stuck. Despite grand Liberal promises to “help the middle class and those working hard to join it”, median income under Trudeau has gone from $54,015 in 2015 to $54,130 in 2018, a measly 0.07 percent annual increase. By comparison, median income grew $428-a-year under Prime Minister Harper and $38-a-year under Trudeau. Incomes grew more than ten times faster under Harper, who faced a U.S.-led economic meltdown, than under Trudeau who has enjoyed a growing world economy.

Low incomes and the rising cost of living, have left nearly half of Canadians less than $200 from insolvency, according to a report by leading accounting firm MNP. The firm’s insolvency practice might be in for a boost, as there were 13,200 of them in October, a 13 percent annual jump, the highest number in a decade. Only higher incomes can fix that.

Why are incomes flat? As renowned economist Jack Mintz calculated, our economy produces only $50 for every hour worked, where Switzerland produces $60, the U.S. $65 and Ireland $84. No wonder an Irish worker gets 36 percent more pay per hour than a Canadian worker.

Our workers are not to blame. They can only work with the tools and technology that their employers can afford to buy. That takes investment, which has plummeted in the last five years.

Taxes and red tape at all levels of government are driving money away. Deloitte reports that it takes 249 days to get approval to build a warehouse in Canada, three times longer than the 81 days it takes in the United States. We are ranked 63rd in the world for the time and cost of construction permits. Carbon and payroll tax hikes have made business more expensive and anti-resource development laws (C-48 and C-69) have made much of it impossible. If money cannot get to work here, it will get to work elsewhere.

Canada must become an enterprise zone, by fixing the tax system so it rewards rather than punishes work and investment; replacing tax-funded corporate welfare with lower taxes for all, so businesses profit by having the best product, not the best lobbyist; and freeing entrepreneurs from red tape, so they can build more, hire more and do more.

Opinion
Economy
Justin Trudeau
Pierre Poilievre
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature