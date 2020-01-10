B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 after “white bastard” comment

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that a B.C First Nation to pay $30,000 after its chief referred to a woman councillor a “white bastard.”

According to a new report by Blacklock’s, the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band of Burns Lake, B.C. must pay the fine after Chief Raymond Morris wrote “I resign. F*cking white bastards run it” in an email.

Blacklock’s reports that the “remarks targeted Councilor Hayley Nielsen, who had status under the Indian Act though her father was Caucasian. A tearful Nielsen told the Tribunal she was so upset she resigned from the Band Council in 2017 and filed a complaint under the Canadian Human Rights Act … The Band was also ordered to draft an anti-harassment policy, and ensure councillors undergo sensitivity training.”

The Tribunal wrote that “Morris’ vulgar comments, specifically the terms ‘white bastard’, are outrageous.”

Morris and his lawyer were not present at the ruling.