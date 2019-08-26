B.C. man arrested after hidden camera found in winery bathroom

An employee from Summerhill Pyramid Winery has been arrested after reports were given to the RCMP about a small hidden camera in a staff washroom.

“This is not an easy situation for anybody. This is a serious allegation and affects a lot of people,” said Ezra Cipes, Summerhill Pyramid Winery CEO.

“We’re doing everything we can to take care of our team. We’re taking care of it in the best way we can.”

The individual arrested was released after arrest, but has been assigned a future court date, while the investigation continues according to, Kelowna RCMP Const. Lesley Smith said in a media release.

“Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded,” said Smith.