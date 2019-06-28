B.C. man carries fawn through liquor store—video footage leads to reunion with mother deer

A man carried a baby deer through a Invermere liquor store the other day, and thanks to video surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify and locate the man.

According to Summerland Review, The B.C. Conservation Officer Service were able to locate the man and the fawn in a nearby home: “It’s unclear why the man had the deer in the first place.”

A B.C. conservation officer drove the baby deer back to the area where the man had abducted it, and played electronic simulations of fawn calls to its mother.

“Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn,” the conservation service told the Summerland Review.

The man has since been charged for unlawfully possessing wildlife.