B.C. RCMP leave cat ear filter on in double homicide press conference livestream

In a blunder which undermined the seriousness of their announcement, the RCMP accidentally had the cat ears filter on for their livestream of a press conference on the double homicide of a couple in northern British Columbia.

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

In the video, an RCMP officer is seen addressing the press with a pair of pink cat ears.

When addressed about the accident, the official BCRCMP Twitter account claimed that they are aware of the issue and that it was an automatic feature.

Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly. — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 19, 2019

A couple who were discovered dead have been identified as Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia.

They were believed to be traveling along the Alaska highway before their bodies were found south of Liard Springs, British Columbia.

The RCMP have not disclosed the cause of deaths but they have been confirmed to be homicides.

Police are asking anyone who has any information on the case to reach the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.