Billionaire Bill Pulte to give away $100k in charity

Billionaire Bill Pulte announced on Tuesday that he would be giving away $103.000 in charity via Twitter. He calls it #TwitterPhilanthropy.

I’m giving away $103,000.00 Cash here on Twitter! Every Thursday LIVE at 1pm ET, I’ll pick people who will receive up to $3,000 each! To be considered: 1) Post a Video Below that SHOWS A NEED or doing an act of GENEROSITY 2) like this tweet and follow @Pulte #TwitterPhilanthropy https://t.co/zM4sTKWiqs — Bill Pulte (@pulte) July 10, 2019

Pulte currently heads PulteGroup, one of the largest home construction and real estate development companies in the United States, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

He says this new form of philanthropy is his way of giving back to the community. He believes that since “the future is the internet,” he would like to start by giving by through this medium.

Pulte asks Twitter users to post a video to his Twitter page asking for money or showing oneself doing an act of generosity. He would then give out $3,000 per week.

He is also asking famous personalities to retweet him and he would then donate some of his money to American veterans.

So far, US President Donald Trump and the controversial activist Candace Owens have retweeted his efforts.

His efforts are being widely noticed and his movement seems to be picking up steam.