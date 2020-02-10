BLOOMBERG BOMBSHELL: Secret audio reveals presidential candidate’s racial hypocrisy

This is Mike Bloomberg’s voice. Damning footage of billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surfaced tonight, detailing the former New York mayor’s support for the state’s controversial “stop and frisk” law enforcement policy.

Speaking before a crowd of 400 people at the Aspen Institute on February 5, 2015, Bloomberg said that to prevent violent crimes, police should seize guns from minorities. Bloomberg specifically noted that 95 percent of murders—both murderers and murder victims—in New York and “virtually every city” were committed by individuals fitting the same profile. “Male, minorities, 16 to 25,” he said.

The speech was redacted in its entirety at Bloomberg’s request, barring videographers who attended the event from everreleasing the footage. According to the Aspen Times, both the Aspen Institute and GrassRoots TV, which filmed the event, confirmed that they would not broadcast the footage online or on television as planned.

However, political podcaster Benjamin Dixon got ahold of the footage and released a portion of Bloomberg’s monologue tonight. The video of the speech is unavailable.

“95 percent of your murders—murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description. Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, sixteen to twenty-five. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city. And that’s where the real crime is,” he said

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” continued Bloomberg. “You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets. Put the cops where the crime is, which means minority neighborhoods. So one of the unintended consequences is, people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’”

“Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods,” said Bloomberg. “Yes. That’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them. And they start saying ‘Oh I don’t want to get caught.’ So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.”

He has been blasted across the board by both progressive and conservative outlets for the policy that discriminated against minorities.

Since launching his bid for the Oval Office, Bloomberg has spent an astounding $300 million on his campaign, going so far as to pay an army of Instagram influencers to express support for his candidacy. The 12th richest man in the world, who is worth over $61.5 billion dollars, has made significant efforts to winning over minority voters by touring across the United States to meet with black elected officials. He even paid a visit to an African-American history museum in Georgia, per the Wall Street Journal.

He may have spent more money than most people will ever see in their lives—but a single video may be enough to sink his entire campaign.