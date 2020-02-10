American News

BLOOMBERG BOMBSHELL: Secret audio reveals presidential candidate’s racial hypocrisy

Damning footage of billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surfaced tonight, detailing the former New York mayor’s racial hypocrisy.
Damning footage of billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surfaced tonight, detailing the former New York mayor’s racial hypocrisy.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
2 mins read

This is Mike Bloomberg’s voice. Damning footage of billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surfaced tonight, detailing the former New York mayor’s support for the state’s controversial “stop and frisk” law enforcement policy.

Speaking before a crowd of 400 people at the Aspen Institute on February 5, 2015, Bloomberg said that to prevent violent crimes, police should seize guns from minorities. Bloomberg specifically noted that 95 percent of murders—both murderers and murder victims—in New York and “virtually every city” were committed by individuals fitting the same profile. “Male, minorities, 16 to 25,” he said.

The speech was redacted in its entirety at Bloomberg’s request, barring videographers who attended the event from everreleasing the footage. According to the Aspen Times, both the Aspen Institute and GrassRoots TV, which filmed the event, confirmed that they would not broadcast the footage online or on television as planned.

However, political podcaster Benjamin Dixon got ahold of the footage and released a portion of Bloomberg’s monologue tonight. The video of the speech is unavailable.

“95 percent of your murders—murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description. Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, sixteen to twenty-five. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city. And that’s where the real crime is,” he said

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” continued Bloomberg. “You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets. Put the cops where the crime is, which means minority neighborhoods. So one of the unintended consequences is, people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’”

“Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods,” said Bloomberg. “Yes. That’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them. And they start saying ‘Oh I don’t want to get caught.’ So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.”

He has been blasted across the board by both progressive and conservative outlets for the policy that discriminated against minorities.

Since launching his bid for the Oval Office, Bloomberg has spent an astounding $300 million on his campaign, going so far as to pay an army of Instagram influencers to express support for his candidacy. The 12th richest man in the world, who is worth over $61.5 billion dollars, has made significant efforts to winning over minority voters by touring across the United States to meet with black elected officials. He even paid a visit to an African-American history museum in Georgia, per the Wall Street Journal.

He may have spent more money than most people will ever see in their lives—but a single video may be enough to sink his entire campaign.

American News
News
Culture Wars
Mike Bloomberg
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

BREAKING: The NBA suspends its season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: The NBA suspends its season due to coronavirus

The NBA has announced that it is suspending its 2019-2020 season. Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are now under quarantine in Oklahoma City.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
3.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls