Ford government to pass legislation to end Beer Store monopoly

A bill to scrap Ontario’s contract with the Beer Store is set to pass at Queen’s Park and Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will make the announcement at a North York convenience store later this afternoon.

Last chance to get your 24s before the Beer Store goes out of business forever because it can't possibly make any money without a monopoly. https://t.co/rsx72mysdA — Chris Selley (@cselley) June 6, 2019

Premier Doug Ford said that saving corner stores and mom-and-pop shops is the impetus behind ridding the province of the multinational monopoly on beer sales.

“I have friends that come up from the U.S. and Quebec and they want to know why they can’t buy beer at the store,” Ford told OMNI TV.

“It’s a monopoly. That’s why.”

Meanwhile, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Ford’s decision to abandon the 10-year contract and provide corner stores the market opportunity sends a poor signal to American businesses and investors.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has issued a similar caution.

