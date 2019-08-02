A$AP Rocky released from Swedish prison

President Donald Trump just tweeted that American rapper A$AP has been released from Swedish prison after being locked up on assault charges.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

TMZ reports that A$AP “was just released from jail while the judges in his Swedish assault case decide his fate. The announcement in court was met with cheer from onlookers.”

Rocky was arrested after a street altercation with two men who had been following him and his entourage. Rocky has maintained throughout his detainment that he acted in self-defence.

The New York-born Rocky has received the support of prominent Americans such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Post Malone, and Tyler, the Creator.

“Prosecutors had asked that Rocky, who’s spent a month in jail, remain there because he was a flight risk, but the judges disagreed. Reading between the lines, the fact that the judges are letting him leave the country may be a sign he won’t be found guilty,” according to TMZ.

The news of Rocky’s detention reached the desk of Trump, who personally lobbied the Swedish Prime Minister for Rocky’s release.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Now, after a month in jail, Rocky has been released pending the results of his upcoming trial.