A$AP Rocky released from Swedish prison

President Donald Trump just tweeted that American rapper A$AP has been released from Swedish prison after being locked up on assault charges.
TMZ reports that A$AP “was just released from jail while the judges in his Swedish assault case decide his fate. The announcement in court was met with cheer from onlookers.”
Rocky was arrested after a street altercation with two men who had been following him and his entourage. Rocky has maintained throughout his detainment that he acted in self-defence.
The New York-born Rocky has received the support of prominent Americans such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Post Malone, and Tyler, the Creator.
“Prosecutors had asked that Rocky, who’s spent a month in jail, remain there because he was a flight risk, but the judges disagreed. Reading between the lines, the fact that the judges are letting him leave the country may be a sign he won’t be found guilty,” according to TMZ.
The news of Rocky’s detention reached the desk of Trump, who personally lobbied the Swedish Prime Minister for Rocky’s release.
Now, after a month in jail, Rocky has been released pending the results of his upcoming trial.