BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a medical checkup. There will be a news conference tomorrow at a time to be determined.

Shammah went missing at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch. The Amber Alert, however, was not issued until 16 hours later, after midnight on Thursday morning. Shammah’s parents were not notified for at least nine hours after he did not show up at school.

Superintendent Steven Watts of Toronto Police Services’ Organized Crime Enforcement made the shocking announcement on Thursday that they believe Shammah Jolayemi was abducted as payback for an outstanding debt of $4 million worth of cocaine.