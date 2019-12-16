Boeing will suspend 737 Max production

The controversial 737 Max Planes will have production suspended next month.

According to Thomson Reuters, Boeing will suspend the production of the737 Max planes next month. The move follows after Federal Aviation Administration said its review of the planes, which were spurred after two crashes killed 346 people, would likely continue into next year.

With production suspended, the aerospace industry is likely to feel the heat as the impact affects throughout the collective supply chain which included over 400 max planes before they were all grounded ten months ago.

Boeing shares fell by 1% in after-hours trading.