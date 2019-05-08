Missing Supreme Court Judge found, now in hospital

Update: Justice Gascon has been found and is in a hospital according to a tweet from the head of news for La Presse.
Ottawa Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing Supreme Court Justice.
Justice Clément Gascon was last seen Wednesday around 1:20 pm in the 300 block of Wellington Street heading southwest, according to an Ottawa police release.
Clement, 59, is described by police as a white male, 183 cm tall, with short-medium hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black business suit.
Anyone who knows where Clement is now is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
Clement’s disappearance is not being treated as a criminal investigation at the moment, according to the CBC.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.