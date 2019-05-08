Missing Supreme Court Judge found, now in hospital

Update: Justice Gascon has been found and is in a hospital according to a tweet from the head of news for La Presse.

le juge Clément Gascon a été retracé et se trouve dans un centre hospitalier selon une source proche de sa famille — DavidSanterre (@DavidSanterre) May 9, 2019

Ottawa Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing Supreme Court Justice.

BREAKING – Ottawa Police have reported Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon missing. Police say he went missing at 1:20pm in the 300 block of Wellington. Gascon was planning on retiring from the bench in Sept. Here are the full details. #cdnpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/3Q7MRknlHW — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) May 9, 2019

Justice Clément Gascon was last seen Wednesday around 1:20 pm in the 300 block of Wellington Street heading southwest, according to an Ottawa police release.

Clement, 59, is described by police as a white male, 183 cm tall, with short-medium hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black business suit.

Anyone who knows where Clement is now is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Clement’s disappearance is not being treated as a criminal investigation at the moment, according to the CBC.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.