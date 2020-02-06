Conservative actor and commentator James Woods returns to Twitter

American actor and conservative commentator James Woods has returned to Twitter, the censorious social media platform that suspended him last year.

The occasion for his return? Woods claims that he was inspired by a recent soundbite by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods shared a clip of AOC ruminating on the metaphor of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” that went viral earlier today.

AOC said, “This idea of a bootstrap—you know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces. It’s physically impossible!”

Many prominent conservative Twitter voices rejoiced at the news that Woods was back.

James Woods is back and used the video I clipped for his first tweet. #Humbled — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 7, 2020

I just heard the Stone Cold entrance music when I saw @RealJamesWoods tweeting after a year away — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2020

At the time of his suspension last year, Woods said, “Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.”

it’s clear from the instant reaction on Twitter that many are glad that Woods changed his mind and came back to speak his mind.