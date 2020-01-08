Covington students sue disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan

The revenge of Covington high school students continues. Just one day after CNN came to a settlement in their defamation lawsuit with Nick Sandmann, lawyer Robert Barnes announced he was suing Reza Aslan, the disgraced former CNN host, for a minimum of $135,000 in damages. Barnes represents 8 Covington High School students.

Reza Aslan’s tweet of January 19, 2019 features an image of Sandmann and poses the question: “Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?”

The tweet was widely criticized by people from all over the political spectrum for being an inappropriate incitement to violence and for improperly suggesting that Sandmann and his classmates had been harassing an elderly Native American man—a narrative that was debunked.

According to PJ Media the suit names a variety of public figures including “Ana Navarro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Maggie Haberman, and Kathy Griffin.” PJ Media also reports that “According to the lawsuit, the tweet calling Sandmann’s face ‘punchable’ further spread the false narrative that the Covington Catholic boys had aggressively insulted the Native American man, when that was not the case.”

Aslan deleted his tweet earlier today. The Post Millennial reached out to Barnes who said that “Aslan may be a facing a serious six-figure verdict, which could have been even worse had he not deleted his tweet when he did.”

UPDATE: This article has been updated to properly reflect that attorney Robert Barnes is representing Covington High School students other than Nick Sandmann.