Donald Trump tweets the logo of the United States Space Force

President Donald Trump released the first glimpse of the United States Space Force on Friday afternoon. The logo has been met with instant enthusiasm with many social media users comparing it to the iconic Star Trek logo.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet has led to a lot of online chatter and enthusiasm about the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

OAN anchor Jack Posobeic tweeted that “Space Force is going to do amazing things for America. When the actual plans are declassified, people are going to be very, very proud of their country.”

In December 2019, Congress created the space operations branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.