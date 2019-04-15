Fatal shooting in Downtown Penticton, B.C.

Two men and two women are dead following a shooting spree in downtown Penticton, B.C. yesterday.

According to local RCMP, reports came in at 10:30 a.m PST of gun shots, immediately putting local authorities on high alert.

Fatal shooting spree rocks Penticton https://t.co/sZyF62UNUv via @pentictonherald — Chris Selley (@cselley) April 15, 2019

Renate Winter, the wife of 71-year-old Rudi Winter who died in the shooting, said the spree was likely linked to a neighbourhood dispute.

She said that she and her husband lived on Cornwall Drive alongside the estranged wife of the suspected shooter.

According to the Vancouver Sun, only an hour after the first gunshots, a 60-year-old man turned himself in to the RCMP and remained in custody, with homicide charges pending.

“From an investigative perspective, we are glad that he did that, that the community isn’t on pins and needles,” said Supt. Ted De Jager to reporters.

“We’re still trying to find the motive for this whole incident, so that’s part of the ongoing investigation. Indications right now are that all four were targeted.”

