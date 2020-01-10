Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian plane

According to the Associated Press, Iran has taken responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, claiming that the tragedy was a result of “human error.”

TEHRAN, #Iran (@AP) _ Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error. — Jon Gambrell جون (@jongambrellAP) January 11, 2020

Yesterday Iran said, “What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane.” according to Axios.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement following Iran’s admission that they shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. saying in part, “Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together.”

Iran’s foreign minister tweeted:

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

176 people died in the tragedy including 57 Canadians.

BREAKING: Foreign Affairs Minister revises number of Canadian victims in plane crash from 63 to 57. — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) January 11, 2020

Here is the video of the plane right after being struck by the missile:

Breaking: Video shows Ukranian passenger plane carrying around 180 people that crashed near Tehran, Iran. There are no indications of any survivors. pic.twitter.com/dJfQuTRQ9j — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 8, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.