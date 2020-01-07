Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base with US troops

The Iranian regime announced it shot “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq that is housing U.S. troops in retaliation to America’s killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Early Wednesday morning, Iranian state-controlled TV said it was Tehran’s revenge after the U.S. killed top Iranian militia generals at an Iraqi airport.

If this is all that happened (35 rockets at one base), it would be basically the same as the rocket attack in Kirkuk in December that killed a US contractor https://t.co/P7dszOXQvg — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 8, 2020

At the funeral for Soleimani that had throngs of people on the streets, 56 people were killed and another 200 were injured when a stampede broke out.

Iranian missile attack on US troops at Ain al-Assad base. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/L6UqJjBH7P — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 8, 2020

The air base Iran has claimed to attack has been used by U.S. forces as far back as the 2003 invasion of Iraq. American troops have also been stationed there to fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” a spokesperson for U.S. President Donald Trump of the breaking news.

Pres Trump is currently meeting with his national security team following the missile attacks on 2 Iraqi bases hosting US troops.



Earlier today in the Oval: “If Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly.” — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 8, 2020

Pentagon: At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq…these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military & coalition personnel…" — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) January 8, 2020

Update: The Pentagon says Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iran toward at least two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/qPHpclqYW1 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) January 8, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump responded after tonight’s attack.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

