Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base with US troops

The Iranian regime announced it shot “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq that is housing U.S. troops in retaliation to America’s killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
Early Wednesday morning, Iranian state-controlled TV said it was Tehran’s revenge after the U.S. killed top Iranian militia generals at an Iraqi airport.
At the funeral for Soleimani that had throngs of people on the streets, 56 people were killed and another 200 were injured when a stampede broke out.
The air base Iran has claimed to attack has been used by U.S. forces as far back as the 2003 invasion of Iraq. American troops have also been stationed there to fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” a spokesperson for U.S. President Donald Trump of the breaking news.
U.S. President Donald Trump responded after tonight’s attack.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.