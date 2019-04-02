Canadian News

Tuesday Night Massacre plays out as PM expels Wilson-Raybould and Philpott from Liberal caucus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now confirmed that Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have been booted from the Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now confirmed that Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have been booted from the Liberal caucus
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have been tossed from the Liberal Party’s national caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told party faithful and media on Parliament Hill at around 6:15pm EST.

“It’s become clear that Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Dr. Philpott can no longer remain part of our Liberal team,” said Trudeau. “If they can’t ultimately say they have confidence in this team … then they cannot be part of this team.”

In a tweet just before Trudeau made the announcement, Wilson-Raybould took to social media to say that she had been kicked out of caucus.

Both excommunicated Liberal MPs – former attorney general Wilson-Raybould, and former Treasury Board president Philpott – previously resigned from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin imbroglio and stated publicly that they had lost confidence in the government.

During Wilson-Raybould’s explosive testimony to the Justice committee in February, she implicated key figures in Trudeau’s PMO and the PM himself for pressuring her to divert SNC-Lavalin’s criminal trial for bribery and corruption charges, suggesting it was crucial for election success; particularly Québec’s provincial election the Liberals lost in October, and the looming federal election this year.

But according to Trudeau, it wasn’t Wilson-Raybould’s testimony he took particular umbrage with, rather her recording of a telephone call with Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick that was released on Friday.

“If a politician secretly records a conversation with anyone, it is wrong. When that politican is a cabinet minister secretly recording a public servant, it is wrong,” said Trudeau. “And when that minister is the Attorney General of Canada, secretly recording the Clerk of the Privy Council, it’s unconscionable.”

Trudeau told his national caucus that government unity is paramount going into the next election and the reason he expelled the dissenters, warning that “civil wars within parties are incredibly damaging because they signal to Canadians that we care more about ourselves.”

“This is what’s on the line. Our government has made tremendous progress over the last few years, for seniors, for families, for students, for newcomers,” said Trudeau. “And we have always, always fought to create and protect jobs and we will never break that promise.”

As the Prime Minister received a standing ovation for this stance, some pundits, opposition MPs, and even Wilson-Raybould herself insist the credibility of the country’s rule of law is on the line if the government goes easy on SNC-Lavalin in such public fashion and would mar Canadians’ confidence in the fairness of their justice system.

According to testimony and previous public statements from Trudeau, Wernick, and his former principal secretary Gerald Butts – the latter pair who have also resigned over the scandal – 9000 SNC jobs could be at risk if the company is convicted of the charges.

During the stilted and at times tense, taped conversation between the former Attorney General and the nation’s top civil servant, there appears a great divide between interlocutors on the legitimacy of Wilson-Raybould’s “interfering” in the company’s criminal trial.

Wilson-Raybould: “Does [Trudeau] understand the gravity of what this potentially could mean? This is not just about saving jobs, this is about interfering with one of our fundamental institutions. This is like breaching a constitutional principle of prosecutorial independence.”

Wernick: “I don’t think he sees it as that.”

Wilson-Raybould: “Well then nobody’s explaining that to him Michael!”

During Wilson-Raybould’s near four-hours of testimony to the Justice committee, she made specific reference to former U.S. President Richard Nixon’s disastrous Watergate scandal, comparing her situation to the “Saturday Night Massacre”, a portent for events that would follow.

During the Saturday Night Massacre, Nixon ordered his Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire the independent special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, who was investigating the break-in at the Democratic National Committee’s offices at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Richardson refused and resigned, effective immediately.

But Nixon did not stop there. He followed his first order up by instructing Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox.

He also refused and resigned.

The stubborn man he was, Nixon then ordered the third-most-senior official at the Justice Department, Solicitor General Robert Bork, to fire Cox.

As they say, the third time’s the charm, and Bork agreed to Nixon’s demand. However, subsequent negative public reaction was swift and so intense that a new special counsel was appointed within eleven days – ten days later the courts ruled that the dismissal had been illegal.

But it’s unlikely more Liberals are in the firing line or will put themselves in Trudeau’s crosshairs by breaking ranks, or that the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin matter will get scrutiny from law enforcement beyond the current criminal prosecution. SNC-Lavalin is accused of bribing Libyan officials nearly $50 million to secure valuable contracts in the war-torn country.

In fact, Québec Liberal MP and lawyer David Lametti was tapped to replace Wilson-Raybould and Lametti has not ruled out a deferred prosecution agreement to divert SNC-Lavalin’s trial to remediation. Such remediation would entail a guilty plea by the company, fines and potential integrity audits as ordered by the prosecutor. If convicted at trial, the company would face a 10-year ban on bidding for federal contracts.

In addition to Wilson-Raybould’s and Philpott’s banishment from the Liberal fold, either will be able to seek re-election under the party banner in this year’s federal election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

– with files from Ali S. Taghva

Canadian News
News
Liberals
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected