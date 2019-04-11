RAW VIDEO: Liberal MP faints during question period

Liberal MP Pam Damoff fainted during question period today in the House of Commons.

BREAKING: Watch as Liberal MP @PamDamoff faints during question period in the House of Commons today and members from across the floor rush to her aid and tend to her. pic.twitter.com/583E7SqrgW — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) April 11, 2019

According to the Prime Minister’s Office Damoff has regained consciousness and is being attended to by fellow MP’s who are doctors.

Shortly after the medical emergency, Liberal MP Bardish Chagger thanked MPs from the opposition who stepped in to assist and help Damoff.

“This demonstrates that we are all human beings, and we do care for each other. And I just wanted to say a wholehearted thank you from our side to yours,” said Chagger.

In a rare moment of solidarity Liberal MP @BardishKW commends the actions of Conservative MPs for their response to @PamDamoff's fainting spell.



"This demonstrates that we all are human beings… And I just wanted to say a wholehearted thank you from our side to yours." pic.twitter.com/Mqpbg80C8d — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) April 11, 2019

This is a breaking story and will be updated when further information is required.

