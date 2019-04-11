RAW VIDEO: Liberal MP faints during question period

Liberal MP Pam Damoff fainted during question period today in the House of Commons.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office Damoff has regained consciousness and is being attended to by fellow MP’s who are doctors.
Shortly after the medical emergency, Liberal MP Bardish Chagger thanked MPs from the opposition who stepped in to assist and help Damoff.
“This demonstrates that we are all human beings, and we do care for each other. And I just wanted to say a wholehearted thank you from our side to yours,” said Chagger.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when further information is required.