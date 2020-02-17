Major streets in Toronto and Ottawa blocked by anti-pipeline protestors

Anti-pipeline protestors took to the streets in both downtown Toronto and Ottawa this afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt. In Toronto, the major artery of Bloor Street was blocked. While in Ottawa, protestors stopped traffic in Byward Market.

Protests and blockades opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline have entered their 12th day, bringing traffic and the nation’s economy to a standstill.

The scene in Toronto is intense, with thousands marching.

Thousands are marching on Bloor Street in Toronto right now to rally in solidarity with Wet'suet'en land defenders.

Traffic blocked in Byward market Ottawa

“Obviously we’re a country of the rule of law and we need to make sure that those laws are followed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said about the protests on Monday. “We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully.”

Nationwide protests that claim to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en have exploded after RCMP arrested pipeline protestors on Wet’suwet’en territory. Protests have already effectively shut down VIA Rail and CN Rail and at least two US border crossings.

The Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.

