Mark Norman breach of trust charge expected to be dropped tomorrow

The breach of trust charge against Admiral Mark Norman is expected to be dropped by crown prosecutors representing the Trudeau government tomorrow according to Canada’s top crime reporter, Christie Blatchford of the National Post.

Norman faces one charge of breach of trust related to allegedly leaking secrets regarding a $700-million shipbuilding deal.

This revelation comes on the heels of the news that Liberal MP Andrew Leslie was prepared to testify against the federal government in Mark Norman’s favour.

Blatchford says that “It is unclear why exactly the government appears ready to end the case.”

Reaction to this latest bombshell has been swift and intense, with Warren Kinsella referring the federal government as “the scum of the earth”

These bastards bankrupted this man, tried to destroy him, and now are abandoning their show trial – because they realized they are the ones who were going to get destroyed. They’re the scum of the Earth. #cdnpoli https://t.co/Xw53sJ22RA — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 8, 2019

The CBC‘s Robyn Urback pointed to Justin Trudeau’s own words that the Norman affair would “inevitably” lead to court processes.

Interesting to look back on this here report, from Feb 2018 (a month before Norman was actually charged): "Trudeau says case against suspended vice-admiral will 'inevitably' go to court" https://t.co/2krQ5DQFW8 — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) May 8, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.