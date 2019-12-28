Multiple people stabbed in New York synagogue attack, suspect arrested

UPDATED: 2019-12-29 13:19

In total five people have been stabbed, and at least one victim remains seriously wounded.

Police have confirmed that they have located the vehicle and Grafton Thomas, the suspect.

He has been arrested by NYPD in the 32nd Precinct. Thomas faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary so far, according to the authorities.

Judge Rhoda Schoenberger has set bail at $5 million. The judge has also said that Grafton Thomas if released, must forfeit any firearms and stay away from the alleged victims.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described the attack as an act of “domestic terrorism.”

BREAKING: suspect wanted in connection with Monsey stabbing arrested by NYPD in 32 Precinct. @lohud pic.twitter.com/NgEZLUyQJc — Chris Eberhart (@ChrisEberhart2) December 29, 2019

An upstate New York synagogue was attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday night, according to witnesses who spoke to The Post Millennial.

Video from the scene of the stabbing pic.twitter.com/5NO6ZJ74qD — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) December 29, 2019

According to a tweet from OJPAC, one victim was stabbed “at least 6 times.” and the “Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra.”

One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand. Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra. — OJPAC Hudson Valley Region (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

Multiple people were stabbed at Rabbi Rottenberg Shul in Forshay (Monsey), a synagogue in upstate New York.

Developing story: Reports of a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County, New York. The town has a large Orthodox Jewish community.



Footage recorded at the scene and shared on WhatsApp by people in the community: pic.twitter.com/mOylEp0XQ0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2019

Witnesses on the ground say the attacker was a black man who had a machete and fled in a silver car.

The eye witnesses on the ground also said there were four to five people stabbed, at least two losing a lot of blood.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.