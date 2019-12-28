Multiple people stabbed in New York synagogue attack, suspect arrested

UPDATED: 2019-12-29 13:19
In total five people have been stabbed, and at least one victim remains seriously wounded.
Police have confirmed that they have located the vehicle and Grafton Thomas, the suspect.
He has been arrested by NYPD in the 32nd Precinct. Thomas faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary so far, according to the authorities.
Judge Rhoda Schoenberger has set bail at $5 million. The judge has also said that Grafton Thomas if released, must forfeit any firearms and stay away from the alleged victims.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described the attack as an act of “domestic terrorism.”
An upstate New York synagogue was attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday night, according to witnesses who spoke to The Post Millennial.
According to a tweet from OJPAC, one victim was stabbed “at least 6 times.” and the “Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra.”
Multiple people were stabbed at Rabbi Rottenberg Shul in Forshay (Monsey), a synagogue in upstate New York.
Witnesses on the ground say the attacker was a black man who had a machete and fled in a silver car.
The eye witnesses on the ground also said there were four to five people stabbed, at least two losing a lot of blood.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.