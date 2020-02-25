Police move in on anti-pipeline blockaders in Toronto

UPDATE: Around 8 pm on Tuesday evening, police moved in on blockaders who were blocking the train tracks. Independent photojournalist Beth Baisch continues to try to cover the blockade and continues to be followed by a harassing anti-pipeline activist.

Police are moving in on anti-pipeline blockaders in Toronto as one activist continues to harass an independent photojournalist.



Police are moving in on anti-pipeline blockaders in Toronto as one activist continues to harass an independent photojournalist.

An anti-pipeline blockade was established in Toronto near the corner of Jane and Dundas at the end of the workday on Tuesday. Police were quick to respond and are currently facing off against the blockaders.

Police took some blockaders off the tracks but others remain and the tracks are still blocked as blockaders are demanding an Indigenous liaison.

WATCH: Police preparing to arrest eco-radicals that are blocking the railway in Toronto.

Police in Toronto are moving in to arrest the eco-radical blockaders while they chant "no justice, no peace, no racist police."

Photojournalist Beth Baisch, who has freelanced for The Post Millennial, is on the scene, is being blocked from taking video by activists.

.@TorontoPolice are refusing to help independent photojournalist Beth Baisch, who is being harassed by a group of eco-radicals currently blocking Toronto train tracks.



The blockade was set up by Toronto group Rising Tide Toronto and was one of a few blockades that prevented thousands of people from getting home from work.

BREAKING: Toronto #ShutDownCanada Blockades East-West Rail Line in support of #WetsuwetenStrong and #Tyindenaga Mohawks.

BREAKING: Toronto #ShutDownCanada Blockades East-West Rail Line in support of #WetsuwetenStrong and #Tyindenaga Mohawks.

JOIN: Blockade taking place behind the Lambton Arena at 4100 Dundas St West, just west of Jane St.

