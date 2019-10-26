ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead: Report

U.S. military have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to reports flooding Twitter from journalists with contacts to U.S. military.
According to Fox News, sources are saying Baghdadi was killed in Syria.
U.S. President Donald Trump alluded to big news early Saturday evening, tweeting, “Something very big has just happened!”
An attack targeting Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State militant group was apparently approved by Trump a week ago and executed Saturday, according to Newsweek.
Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs said the president will be making a major announcement at 9 a.m. EST Sunday.
The Express reported in the middle of October that British troops were helping American troops hunt down Baghdadi after his communications were intercepted. He was reportedly trying to capitalize on the turmoil in northern Syria from Turkey’s military incursion there.
Baghdadi eluded the U.S. intelligence and military for years, but avoided other close calls such as an alleged attack on his convoy by the Iraqi military in October of 2015.
Since 2016 the U.S. has had a $25 million reward for any information leading to the capture or death of Baghdadi.
This is a breaking report and will be updated as new information is available.