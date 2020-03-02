Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC

The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.

Firefighters scramble to douse flames at CN Rail building in Prince Rupert | CBC News https://t.co/AeoPYC9EK4 — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) March 2, 2020

About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.