The Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the 2019 Grey Cup

Tonight, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year championship drought by defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33 to 12 in the 107th Grey Cup.

Led by a stifling defence, the dynamic quarterback duo of Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler, and hometown hero running back Andrew Harris, the Bombers were able to stave off the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who were favoured to win the game.

The Grey Cup was played in Calgary, Alberta in front of 35,439

at McMahon Stadium.

The last time the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup was in 1990 when they defeated the Edmonton Eskimos by a score of 50–11.