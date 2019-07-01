Three suspects sought in connection to Antifa Andy Ngo attack

Portland police have released photos of three suspects in connection to the violent assault on journalist Andy Ngo:

PPB Continues to Investigate Criminal Acts Related to Saturday's Demonstration-Seeks Public's Help (Photo) https://t.co/IbpM96b1zt pic.twitter.com/NkjubWMHgr — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 1, 2019

Ngo, who was present in Portland to report on the civil disturbance, was viciously attacked by the far-left extremists and had to be admitted to the hospital for several injuries including a brain hemorrhage. He has since left the hospital.

Of the individuals in the photographs, only one appears without a mask, while the others wear traditional black Antifa garb with their faces obscured. The police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the individuals.

Police have also noted that the violent protestors were mixing quick dry cement with milkshakes in order to further harm their targets with potential chemical burns.

According to police the far-left extremists also used and concealed weapons including “collapsible batons, projectiles, and firearms, to name a few.”

The official Portland city website states: “The Portland Police Bureau’s Detective Division continues to investigate multiple criminal acts committed during demonstration events on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Investigators are releasing several photographs to the public of individuals believed to be involved in criminal activity. Anyone with information about those pictured in these photographs should contact the Police Bureau.”

Please help police identify those who attacked and robbed me. See photos: https://t.co/hmd1q6EUpR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 1, 2019

The Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler replied to the incident happening in the city’s streets earlier today on Twitter. In a series of tweets he said that the city “will do everything [they] can to make sure that those who have committed violence are held accountable” and that he stands against political violence.

Portland has always been a beacon of free speech. We are proud of that history. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

If you witnessed any of these incidents, contact the Detective Division at (503) 823-0400 or submit an anonymous tip: Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip or online.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.