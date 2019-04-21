Toronto woman allegedly cuts off man’s penis, jumps from seventh floor balcony

According to Global News, a man was attacked and had his penis cut off in the east end of Toronto. The attacker then jumped off of a seventh floor balcony. A knife was removed from the scene.

Sources told Global that the morbid scenario was part of a domestic disturbance, and that the man was spotted walking around the apartment block naked, bleeding and asking for help.

The man is reported to be in life-threatening condition in Sunnybrook Hospital.

The gender of the attacker has not been disclosed. But Global was able to determine that the suspect is a woman, and is also in the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.