Trudeau dodges questions about U.S. killing of Iranian terrorist

In a press conference Saturday, Prime Minister accepted that Iran was to blame for the shooting down of the Ukrainian flight 752 on Wednesday—a tragedy that resulted in 176 deaths including 57 Canadians. However, Trudeau dodged questions about the legitimacy of the U.S. strike that took out Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

The Post Millennial asked Trudeau if he thinks that Soleimani was a legitimate target and if he would consider listing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist entity.

The IRGC’s Quds Force, for which Soleimani was commander, has been a designated “listed terrorist entity” by Public Safety Canada since 2012.

“These are the kinds of questions that we will have to be reflecting on in the coming days and weeks. Our focus right now is providing the support to grieving families that need answers, that need closure, that need justice,” Trudeau said

We followed up by enquiring: “Your defence minister characterized the attack on Soleimani as an act of deterrence. One made, of course, by the United States. Do you agree with that assessment?”

“There are many conclusions that we will be drawing as we move forward and reflecting on these incidents of the past week. Our focus right now is on ensuring that we are giving all of the support necessary to families who have suffered immeasurable loss right now. That means access to consular officials. That means being part of a credible investigation so that we get all of the answers so that, then we can reflect upon next steps,” Trudeau responded.

Trudeau was also asked how he could have any faith in Iran after they lied about the incident for three days. Trudeau acknowledged that this was an excellent question and that there is still much to discover.

A member of the scrum asked what Trudeau’s message was to the protestors against the regime on the streets of Iran and here at home.

Trudeau said: “My message to Canadian families that are grieving is that we will be there for them. My message to people around the world who are outraged about this incident is that they should be demanding answers and that they should be demanding accountability and justice as well. This is a tragedy that should not have happened”

Three consular officials are expected to land in Tehran at 4 pm EST, to lay the groundwork for eight additional officials, including two Transport Safety Board investigators waiting in Ankara, Turkey.

With files by Jason Unrau.