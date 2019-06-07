Trudeau Liberals attempted to fundraise from foreigners on Facebook

Well folks, the government that’s been fear mongering about foreign influence in Canadian elections appears to have been caught accidentally fundraising from Facebook users in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to a recently released article by Alex Boutilier from the Toronto Star, the Liberal party had advertising for a full week in March that attempted to solicit funds from U.S and U.K residents.

Interestingly, according to a party official, the Liberals did not actually end up raising any money from the endeavour.

This is an extremely lucky turn of events for the party as Canadian law currently considers donations not from Canadian citizens or permanent residents to be illegal.

