Trudeau to call start of election tomorrow

According to sources, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit the Governor General of Canada at Rideau Hall tomorrow to officially request the start of the 2019 election.

#BREAKING The federal election will launch tomorrow. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the trip to Rideau Hall to drop the writ for #elxn43 – source tells Global News #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 10, 2019

Canada’s parliamentary system requires that the the prime minister request the crown’s representative to dissolve parliament before an upcoming election.

Once the writ is dropped, federal parties will begin campaigning for the next forty-odd days to gain power in Ottawa.

Recent changes to election laws have severely restricted the ability of federal parties to campaign during the pre-writ period.

Canadians can expect to head to the voting booth on October 21, 2019.