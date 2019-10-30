Twitter to stop all political advertisements

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey released a statement on Twitter, giving his reasons for why his platform would not allow paid political advertising.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

One of the reasons he gave was that, “a political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

Twitter’s CEO believes political advertising can influence votes to affect millions of lives.

He believes this is a fair course of action, as it will allow organic growth in mass movements and profiles of political candidates.

The full version of this policy will be released on November 15.

Ads telling people to register for voting, however, will still be allowed.

He concluded, “this isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”