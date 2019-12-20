U.S. Army investigates cadets over OK hand gestures, finds no wrongdoing

The U.S. Military academy has concluded its investigation into cadets who flashed the “OK sign” during a live broadcast of an Army-Navy football game.

The findings of the West Point investigation were that “the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the ‘circle game’ and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”

The investigating officer concluded that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the “circle game” and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) December 20, 2019

The footage of the “OK symbol” went viral as many activists on social media claimed that the cadets were signalling a sign for “white power.”

West Point and Annapolis investigating apparent white power hand signs during Army-Navy game https://t.co/YqLmLNqbL9 pic.twitter.com/G040Xj9HVI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 15, 2019

The circle game is a popular children’s game where one person makes an “OK” gesture with his hand below his waist in order to trick the other player into looking.

The origin of the “OK-symbol-as-white-power” meme is a 4chan hoax intended to trick liberals. The hoax worked, and many institutions and news outlets were tricked into believing that this was a legitimate hate symbol.

The panic surrounding the gesture has since spread far and wide and has resulted in fans being banned from baseball parks and various conspiracy theories.