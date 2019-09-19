Video of Trudeau in blackface emerges

The third case of Justin Trudeau in blackface has emerged, this time in the form of a video.

Global News has reported a video which depicts Trudeau coloured head to toe in black paint.

The guy with his face and arms painted black is the current Prime Minister of Canada… https://t.co/qc4JixBSNw — Zachary Greco (@Zakk_Greco) September 19, 2019

He is wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim jeans and is, in fact, covered in black makeup on his entire body.

#breaking Global News exclusive: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup #cdnpoli #elxn43 https://t.co/Qb0BhIXUIL — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 19, 2019

This is the third instance in less than 12 hours where PM Trudeau has had to face a flurry of criticism following a revelation of brown or blackface.

The photos and video released so far depict Trudeau putting on coloured makeup from high school all the way to when he was 29 and a teacher at once of the most exclusive private schools in the country.