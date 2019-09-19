Video of Trudeau in blackface emerges

The third case of Justin Trudeau in blackface has emerged, this time in the form of a video.
Global News has reported a video which depicts Trudeau coloured head to toe in black paint.
He is wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim jeans and is, in fact, covered in black makeup on his entire body.
This is the third instance in less than 12 hours where PM Trudeau has had to face a flurry of criticism following a revelation of brown or blackface.
The photos and video released so far depict Trudeau putting on coloured makeup from high school all the way to when he was 29 and a teacher at once of the most exclusive private schools in the country.