BREAKING: Washington Post to pay Covington student Nick Sandmann after $250 million lawsuit

Nicholas Sandmann, one of the students from Covington High School who was vilified in January 2019 for innocently standing at the Lincoln Memorial with his student group while wearing a MAGA hat, won his defamation suit against the Washington Post today.

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

The Covington kids were called names and social media erupted with comments as to Sandmann's "punchable face." Criticism erupted over Sandmann's political expression, and the Washington Post assumed that the boys were racist and derogatory to the man Sandmann can be seen here talking to.

The terms of the settlement have yet to be disclosed. Sandmann was also involved in litigation against NBC. CNN recently settled a $275 million lawsuit with Sandmann.

In 2019, the CBC had to apologize for their broadcast of the fake news about the Covington kids. Sandmann filed lawsuits against multiple news outlets.

The story of the Covington kids highlights the mainstream media bias that has been directed against conservatives and Trump supporters since the heated 2016 election season.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.