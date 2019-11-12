Brian Burke favourite to replace Don Cherry on Coach’s Corner

You can now bet if former hockey executive Brian Burke will replace Don Cherry after his controversial poppy rant.

Brian Burke is now considered the favorite to replace Don Cherry on the Canadian staple TV segment Hockey Night in Canada.

SportsBettingDime.com, an online sports betting site, just posted 3-2 odds on Burke being the replacement for Cherry on the popular segment Coach’s Corner this weekend while also holding 5-4 odds on the site of replacing Cherry next season.

SportsBettingDime.com also has betting available for what Don Cherry pursues next, with odds available for whether he continues his role as a media presenter or ventures into politics, with a ludicrous 2000-1 odds if Cherry joins the NDP party.

Cherry was fired from Hockey Night in Canada after the Nov. 9 Coach’s Corner where he went on a rant denouncing immigrants who do not wear poppies on Remembrance Day. The president of Sportsnet, Yart Babsley said this on the firing “Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Yabsley said in a statement. “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Sportsnet, the network which Hockey Night in Canada is aired on, has not yet announced whether it would keep the Coach’s Corner segment running after Cherry’s sacking from the network. Other potential replacements for Cherry include Sportsnet commentators Colby Armstrong, Kelly Hrudey and Craig Simpson.

