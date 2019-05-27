Calgary woman convicted after duct-taped cat, dog found in storage unit

A Calgary woman has been convicted of offences under the Animal Protection Act. According to the Calgary Humane Society, she will be banned from owning or caring for animals for 15 years.

According to Global News, the convict, who was 21 at the time of the incident, is Samantha Zychowski. She was charged and sentenced after officials found her to be responsible for storing a dog and cat in a plastic bin inside a storage unit.

In Jan. 6, 2017, storage facility staff called Calgary Police and the Calgary Humane Society after hearing animal cries coming from Zychowski’s unit.

Officers then discovered a dog and cat inside the unit; the head of the cat had been wrapped with duct tape. Animal cruelty investigations senior manager Brad Nichols called it “a case of extreme negligence.”

“The intent to keep the cat quiet by duct taping its head was callous and extremely dangerous,” Nichols told Global. “That the cat was found, let alone survived this incident buried under personal effects in a plastic bin, with its head taped, is incredibly fortunate,” he added.

A veterinarian confirmed that both animals were in distress due to dehydration. CHS said there was evidence the cat struggled violently inside the bin; the cat also suffered eye injuries from the duct tape. In addition to Zychowski’s 15-year-ban of owning animals, she was also ordered to pay a $250 fine.

The dog and the cat both have be rehabilitated and adopted out.