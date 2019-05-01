Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for alleged human trafficker facing a dozen charges

Hamilton police have released a notice for a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 25-year old Solomon Houlder.

Houlder is wanted for the following twelve charges:

Assault Level 1 x 4

Trafficking in Persons x 2

Kidnapping

Forcible Confinement x 2

Material Benefit Trafficking

Fail to Comply probation x 2

“In mid-November 2018, members of the Hamilton Police were provided with information regarding several incidents involving Solomon Houlder. Since that time police have continued investigating the actions of Houlder and subsequently applied for a warrant for his arrest,” reads the police statement.

Houlder has been evading arrest since November 2018.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the individual but request that citizens do not approach the man if spotted.

Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately or Detective Constable Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.