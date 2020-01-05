Sports

Canada wins gold against Russia in sensational World Juniors final match

Team Canada trailed for much of the second and third period, but they always had a response to the Russians and took the lead and gold with four minutes left.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
Team Canada trailed for much of the finals of the World Junior gold medal match against Russia on Sunday, but the managed to come back from a two-goal deficit in the third and win in a dramatic finish with a final score of 4 to 3.

Russia opened the scoring midway through the second period on the power-play with a tipped puck by Nikita Alexandrov.

But Russia got into penalty trouble later in the second with two players getting called on penalties. Team Canada managed to score with the two-man advantage.

The tie didn’t last long, though. Russia scored again before the end of the second period.

At the end of the second, right at the buzzer, Russian player Yegor Zamula took a penalty against Canada’s captain.

In the third Russia would briefly take a two-goal lead before Canada’s Connor McMichael would score to get within one again, after failing to score on a breakaway attempt earlier in the last period.

Team Canada’s captain came through with less than nine minutes of play, scoring a goal at the start of a powerplay.

And with four minutes left Team Canada finally took the lead for the first time in the game, and then never looked back.

Near the end of the game both teams took penalties and it was 4-on-4 play, resulting in a nail-biter finish and Team Canada just holding on to its lead.

Team Canada only won two championships at the World Juniors in the last decade compared to five back-to-back championships in the 2000s, but they start this new decade with gold again.

