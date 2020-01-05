Canada wins gold against Russia in sensational World Juniors final match

Team Canada trailed for much of the finals of the World Junior gold medal match against Russia on Sunday, but the managed to come back from a two-goal deficit in the third and win in a dramatic finish with a final score of 4 to 3.

Russia opened the scoring midway through the second period on the power-play with a tipped puck by Nikita Alexandrov.

And halfway through the second period, we have our first goal of the game. Nikita Alexandrov 🇷🇺 tips this one in on the power-play. pic.twitter.com/yT2VoyTwFf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

But Russia got into penalty trouble later in the second with two players getting called on penalties. Team Canada managed to score with the two-man advantage.

And 22 seconds into the 5-on-3, there it is! Dylan Cozens ties it for 🇨🇦! pic.twitter.com/m7FaUkAnYI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

The tie didn’t last long, though. Russia scored again before the end of the second period.

Grigori Denisenko 🇷🇺 cleans up the rebound off Joel Hofer and Russia retakes the lead. pic.twitter.com/e3l8cMtr9u — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

At the end of the second, right at the buzzer, Russian player Yegor Zamula took a penalty against Canada’s captain.

🇨🇦 will open the third period on the power-play after this penalty against Yegor Zamula. pic.twitter.com/k975USfNyS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

In the third Russia would briefly take a two-goal lead before Canada’s Connor McMichael would score to get within one again, after failing to score on a breakaway attempt earlier in the last period.

Goal stands after review, and Connor McMichael has 🇨🇦 back within one! pic.twitter.com/ymfajEtGtH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

Team Canada’s captain came through with less than nine minutes of play, scoring a goal at the start of a powerplay.

THE CAPTAIN COMES THROUGH! Barrett Hayton ties it for 🇨🇦! pic.twitter.com/xuM8cfReEX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2020

And with four minutes left Team Canada finally took the lead for the first time in the game, and then never looked back.

Near the end of the game both teams took penalties and it was 4-on-4 play, resulting in a nail-biter finish and Team Canada just holding on to its lead.

Team Canada only won two championships at the World Juniors in the last decade compared to five back-to-back championships in the 2000s, but they start this new decade with gold again.