Canadian garbage ship leaves Philippines a second time after transferring cargo to a larger vessel

The 1,500 tonnes of garbage back to Canada, has finally left the port of Manila Philippines for a second time after being transferred onto another cargo vessel.

The MV Bavaria which was expected to arrive in the Port of Vancouver on June 20th experienced unexpected delays after being ordered to return to Manila, Philippines from a port in Singapore.

According to Environment Canada, the 69 containers of garbage were transferred from the MV Bavaria to a larger vessel, the Anna Maersk.

The Danish ship is currently passing through South Korea and will be making a port call today in Busan.

“The shipment is still expected to arrive in Canada by the end of June, without any anticipated delays,” Gabrielle Lamontagne, an Environment Canada spokesperson told The Post Millennial.

According to shipping estimates, the trip from Manila to the Port of Vancouver could take anywhere from 18-23 days by sea. Depending on the speed of the vessel, it is very unlikely that the ship will make it to Vancouver by the end of the month as claimed by Environment Canada.

Burnaby’s Waste-to-Energy Facility| Photo by The Post Millennial

Upon arrival, the garbage will be transferred to Burnaby’s Waste-to-Energy facility which will incinerate the trash and convert it into electricity.