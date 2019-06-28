Canadian YouTuber makes hilarious video explaining Canada Day to Americans

Have you ever had difficulty explaining the magic of Canada to your American friends?

Fear no longer! Canadian YouTuber and “the internet’s favourite dad” Stewart Reynolds (Brittlestar) has solved your very serious problem.

Check out his full video below:

Brittlestar is previously known around the world for his comedic Vine videos which included branded content for heavy hitters such as Disney, and HEYDAY Films.

Since then he has racked up quite the following on other platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

What do you think about Brittlestar’s video? Will you be explaining Canada day to your American friends this weekend?

