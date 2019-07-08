Canadians tell Justin Trudeau to leave Canada with Kawhi Leonard

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to lamenting Canada’s loss of Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard on Twitter, Canadians replied by telling him that they would like to see him leave next.

On July 6th, it was revealed that Leonard, who was instrumental in winning the NBA finals for Toronto will be signing on to play for the LA Clippers.

Upon hearing the news, the prime minister went on Twitter to say he was “Sad to see you go…”

Sad to see you go, @kawhileonard & @DGreen_14! Thank you for helping the @Raptors bring home our first NBA championship. The whole team inspired a new generation of Canadian basketball fans and talent. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2019

While the message was sentimental and meant to congratulate Leornard, the tweet backfired on Trudeau when Canadians began to express their displeasure with his leadership.

Turdeau makes everyone want to leave.— Devon Murray (@devron00) July 7, 2019

Wont be sad when it’s your time to go.— Soft Dump In The Corner (@Kramsuitnop) July 6, 2019

I think this should be the last thing on your list @JustinTrudeau as you have an election to deal with and most importantly a country to look after— RDR26 (@DPR26) July 7, 2019

While a majority of the comments were negative towards Trudeau a few of them rang a more positive note.

Shortly after the Raptors secured the finals, the prime minister, the premier of Ontario and the mayor of Toronto all attended a parade in the city to celebrate the occasion.