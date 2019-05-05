Candian provinces see growing tick infestation

Get ready Canada, we have another potential disease outbreak coming our way!

This time it’s not measles, rather it’s Lyme disease being carried by ticks.

According to experts, as parts of southern Canada warm up, ticks are continuing to spread at a rate between 35 and 55 km per year.

At this moment six provinces are dealing with tick problems, including Ontario, B.C, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

While ticks themselves are slightly bothersome, the disease they carry is far more worrying.

Ticks notably carry Lyme disease, which has some of the following symptoms:

Expanding area of redness at the site of a tick bite

Fever

Headache

Tiredness

Which can lead to the following complications:

Facial nerve paralysis

Arthritis

Meningitis

While that may not sound that serious, the disease can actually cause near debilitating problems if it is not properly diagnosed.

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne interestingly opened up about her life with the disease in 2015.

Canadian Lyme disease cases continue to grow

Over the past few years, incidence of Lyme disease have grown alongside tick infestations.

For example, in 2009 there were 144 cases of Lyme disease reported in Canada. In 2017 it had reached more than 2000 cases.

With illness rates growing, the Canadian government suggests taking precautions against tick bites when engaging in the following activities:

golfing

hunting

camping

fishing

hiking

Worried about tick bites now? You can view how to best prepare yourself by clicking here.