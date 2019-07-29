Capital One data breach: Millions of Canadians’ SIN numbers, credit scores and personal information compromised

A massive data breach has been reported by the credit company Capital One Financial Corp.

An alleged hacker has been arrested by the FBI in the United States believed to be responsible for the breach.

In Canada alone, 6 million people were believed to have been affected.

Among the information collected in the breach was:

Names

Addresses

Phone numbers

Postal codes

Email addresses

Birth dates

Self-reported income

SIN numbers

credit limits, scores, balances and payment history

Those exposed to the hack were believed to have applied for credit cards from the company between 2005 and 2019.

“While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened,” said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank.

In the United States, 100 million people were believed to have been caught in the hack.

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old tech worker Paige A. Thompson was arrested for the crime.